Home Cities Delhi

Gadget Review: Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 29th July 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Hafele RE-Split

Hafele RE-Split

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Adidas Halicon M
Adidas’ new Halicon M comes loaded with features and tech at an excellent price point. The Halicon M provided a comfortable fit straight out of the box, the light-weight shoe comes with recycled fibres, which while being environmentally-friendly also provide excellent breathability (ideal in hot conditions). I found the 2.5-D effect on the upper (usually reserved for higher price points) very stylish and welcoming. The sole has good grip and flexes well, permitting me to walk smoothly and shift laterally with ease. EVA foam at the heel ensured that there was no fatigue even after a 40-minute walk or jog on the streets. The shoe is also very easy to clean, which helps. I am thoroughly impressed with the Halicon M and Adidas for providing a quality shoe with good looks at an affordable price. adidas.co.in

Mivi Duopods A350
I am a big fan of Mivi accessories—they are economic, high quality, and come loaded with features. The New A350 Duopods come with a 13mm driver, which really cranked up the sonics when I played First Class by Jack Harlow. These TWS are good for making calls and come with BT 5.1, providing great range from your devices. Mivi also provides a choice of five stunning shades to suit every personality. Battery life is great with almost two whole days of playtime (including case). I do like the half in-ear design these have, which provided me a good fit and allowed me to be aware of the surroundings. Another great product from Mivi. mivi.in

Hafele RE-Split
Using advanced functionality and minimalist aesthetics, the RE-Split unites the lock and lever handle into one body to enhance door design. The lock provides access via password, fingerprint, and BT key. The RE-Split is suitable for installation on internal or external doors. Price on request. 
digital-locks.hafeleindia.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadget Technology
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp