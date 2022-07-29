Gadget Review: Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Adidas Halicon M

Adidas’ new Halicon M comes loaded with features and tech at an excellent price point. The Halicon M provided a comfortable fit straight out of the box, the light-weight shoe comes with recycled fibres, which while being environmentally-friendly also provide excellent breathability (ideal in hot conditions). I found the 2.5-D effect on the upper (usually reserved for higher price points) very stylish and welcoming. The sole has good grip and flexes well, permitting me to walk smoothly and shift laterally with ease. EVA foam at the heel ensured that there was no fatigue even after a 40-minute walk or jog on the streets. The shoe is also very easy to clean, which helps. I am thoroughly impressed with the Halicon M and Adidas for providing a quality shoe with good looks at an affordable price. adidas.co.in

Mivi Duopods A350

I am a big fan of Mivi accessories—they are economic, high quality, and come loaded with features. The New A350 Duopods come with a 13mm driver, which really cranked up the sonics when I played First Class by Jack Harlow. These TWS are good for making calls and come with BT 5.1, providing great range from your devices. Mivi also provides a choice of five stunning shades to suit every personality. Battery life is great with almost two whole days of playtime (including case). I do like the half in-ear design these have, which provided me a good fit and allowed me to be aware of the surroundings. Another great product from Mivi. mivi.in

Hafele RE-Split

Using advanced functionality and minimalist aesthetics, the RE-Split unites the lock and lever handle into one body to enhance door design. The lock provides access via password, fingerprint, and BT key. The RE-Split is suitable for installation on internal or external doors. Price on request.

digital-locks.hafeleindia.com

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list Adidas Halicon M Adidas’ new Halicon M comes loaded with features and tech at an excellent price point. The Halicon M provided a comfortable fit straight out of the box, the light-weight shoe comes with recycled fibres, which while being environmentally-friendly also provide excellent breathability (ideal in hot conditions). I found the 2.5-D effect on the upper (usually reserved for higher price points) very stylish and welcoming. The sole has good grip and flexes well, permitting me to walk smoothly and shift laterally with ease. EVA foam at the heel ensured that there was no fatigue even after a 40-minute walk or jog on the streets. The shoe is also very easy to clean, which helps. I am thoroughly impressed with the Halicon M and Adidas for providing a quality shoe with good looks at an affordable price. adidas.co.in Mivi Duopods A350 I am a big fan of Mivi accessories—they are economic, high quality, and come loaded with features. The New A350 Duopods come with a 13mm driver, which really cranked up the sonics when I played First Class by Jack Harlow. These TWS are good for making calls and come with BT 5.1, providing great range from your devices. Mivi also provides a choice of five stunning shades to suit every personality. Battery life is great with almost two whole days of playtime (including case). I do like the half in-ear design these have, which provided me a good fit and allowed me to be aware of the surroundings. Another great product from Mivi. mivi.in Hafele RE-Split Using advanced functionality and minimalist aesthetics, the RE-Split unites the lock and lever handle into one body to enhance door design. The lock provides access via password, fingerprint, and BT key. The RE-Split is suitable for installation on internal or external doors. Price on request. digital-locks.hafeleindia.com