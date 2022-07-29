L-G VK Saxena turns down fee hike approved by Delhi CM

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another decision that can spark a row amid the already strained ties between the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai K Saxena and the AAP government in Delhi, the former has turned down a proposal, approved and sent by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking to hike fees in diploma-level technical institutions run and owned by private organisations, said official sources.

“Citing the fact that citizens are still recovering from the impact of economic restrictions imposed to contain the covid-19 pandemic, the L-G has advised the CM to postpone the proposed fee hike in privately-owned Institutions that run diploma level courses and are affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, by a year,” said an official in L-G’s office.

The L-G also took a dig at the government citing that these are lakhs of aspiring youth who are forced to go to private institutions because they are unable to get into government-run institutions. According to officials in Saxena’s office, L-G also pointed out these students from humble backgrounds are already being made to pay anything between Rs 40-50,000, which in many cases is higher than the fees being paid by their counterparts in satellite towns in the NCR.

NEW DELHI: In yet another decision that can spark a row amid the already strained ties between the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai K Saxena and the AAP government in Delhi, the former has turned down a proposal, approved and sent by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking to hike fees in diploma-level technical institutions run and owned by private organisations, said official sources. “Citing the fact that citizens are still recovering from the impact of economic restrictions imposed to contain the covid-19 pandemic, the L-G has advised the CM to postpone the proposed fee hike in privately-owned Institutions that run diploma level courses and are affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, by a year,” said an official in L-G’s office. The L-G also took a dig at the government citing that these are lakhs of aspiring youth who are forced to go to private institutions because they are unable to get into government-run institutions. According to officials in Saxena’s office, L-G also pointed out these students from humble backgrounds are already being made to pay anything between Rs 40-50,000, which in many cases is higher than the fees being paid by their counterparts in satellite towns in the NCR.