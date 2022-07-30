Delhi Lokayukta orders probe into ‘scam’ charge in classroom construction

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lokayukta has directed the chief secretary to conduct an enquiry into a complaint of alleged financial irregularities in construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools. The Lokayukta court issued the order on Friday and also asked the chief secretary to furnish a response of the department concerned upon enquiry.

Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra in his order said, “It feels appropriate to seek a response from Delhi government over the complaint before proceeding further in the matter.”

He directed sending the complaint and related affidavit to the chief secretary to get a response from the department concerned and fixed October 20 as the next date of hearing.

A complaint had been filed by Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and West Delhi MP Pravesh Verma in 2019 alleging financial irregularities in the construction of additional classrooms in Delhi government schools. They had alleged a ‘scam’ of Rs 28 lakh in the construction saying the normal cost should have been around Rs 5 lakh.

The Delhi government refuted the allegations as “baseless” and “false” and welcomed the Lokayukta’s order seeking its response on the issue. “Earlier too, the ACB, Delhi Police, CBI, ED, have investigated our projects. We have always come out with a clean chit,” it said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, had filed a defamation case against Tiwari and other BJP leaders for levelling the charges against him.

NEW DELHI: The Lokayukta has directed the chief secretary to conduct an enquiry into a complaint of alleged financial irregularities in construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools. The Lokayukta court issued the order on Friday and also asked the chief secretary to furnish a response of the department concerned upon enquiry. Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra in his order said, “It feels appropriate to seek a response from Delhi government over the complaint before proceeding further in the matter.” He directed sending the complaint and related affidavit to the chief secretary to get a response from the department concerned and fixed October 20 as the next date of hearing. A complaint had been filed by Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and West Delhi MP Pravesh Verma in 2019 alleging financial irregularities in the construction of additional classrooms in Delhi government schools. They had alleged a ‘scam’ of Rs 28 lakh in the construction saying the normal cost should have been around Rs 5 lakh. The Delhi government refuted the allegations as “baseless” and “false” and welcomed the Lokayukta’s order seeking its response on the issue. “Earlier too, the ACB, Delhi Police, CBI, ED, have investigated our projects. We have always come out with a clean chit,” it said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, had filed a defamation case against Tiwari and other BJP leaders for levelling the charges against him.