AAP leader Atishi says Delhi L-G called DJB officials meeting; warns of 'chaotic stituation'

During a media briefing, she said since the L-G was new, he might not have been aware of the constitutional provisions.

Published: 01st June 2022 01:45 PM

AAP member Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday alleged that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had called a meeting of Delhi Jal Board officials and issued them instructions despite the subject of water being the responsibility of the Delhi government.

"On May 30, Delhi L-G called a meeting of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials and issued them directions. Since he is new to the system, he might not be knowing the constitutional provisions."

"Land, law and order, police and now with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also being unified and brought under the Centre. It will come under him since he is a representative of the Centre. But education, electricity and water are subjects that come under the Delhi government," the AAP leader said.

She said such developments could lead to a chaotic situation in the national capital.

"Delhi L-G issues some directions to the officials. Then some instructions will be given to them by the Delhi government. What will the officials do? Will they follow the instructions of the L-G or the government or neither? This will lead to a chaotic situation in Delhi," she added.

Urging Saxena to take stock of the subjects under him, Atishi said, "There is problem of cleanliness. Women are scared to step out of their homes. Thefts are committed while gunshots are fired in broad daylight. If you want to solve problems, please solve these."

Saxena took the oath of office last week.

He replaced Anil Baijal, who had tendered his resignation on May 18 citing ''personal reasons''.

