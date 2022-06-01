Delhi: AAP opposes hike in house tax; seeks meeting with commissioner

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday opposed the hike in house tax by the MCD by calling it unnecessary and unwarranted, and wrote to special commissioner Ashwini Kumar in the regard.

AAP senior leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak alleging the MCD misspent tax revenue said, “MCD can potentially fetch house tax worth Rs 4,700 crore if it properly carries out collection from all 27.5 lakh registered properties but only Rs 1,750 crore reaches the treasuries. Close to Rs 3,000 crore worth of house tax revenue is squandered due to the flagrant corruption by the BJP-led MCD. If this enormous gap between the expected revenue, and the actual amount MCD collects is filled, there would be no need to increase the house tax.”

“The BJP-ruled MCD is yet again trying to raise house tax, adding to the financial burden of Delhi residents. AAP has a number of suggestions which it would like to discuss with Ashwini Kumar; I am hopeful he will take out time for a meeting,” the leader said.

Pathak said, “The unification of all three MCDs is now complete, following which Special Commissioner Sunil Kumar has been appointed for the single municipal body. Other officials are also in the process of being appointed.”