STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC asks government, MCD to consider opening school grounds for public 

The court asked the authorities to consider opening their school grounds for optimal use for the larger public good while retaining the schools’ rights on the land. 

Published: 01st June 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has asked the government, the municipal corporation and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to examine opening school grounds for the public on a ‘pay-and-play basis or any other scheme’ and sought their stand on the issue. 

A bench headed by Justice Najmi Waziri noted the lack of easy access to sports fields and facilities for the ordinary citizens and opined that neighbourhood sports facilities of government schools would be convenient for children and sports enthusiasts.

The court asked the authorities to consider opening their school grounds for optimal use for the larger public good while retaining the schools’ rights on the land. The students would also benefit from the additional sports facilities as may be created there, it stated. 

“Let the Government of NCT of Delhi, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, examine the matter and file their affidavits apropos opening of sports grounds in schools under their respective jurisdictions and for making them available for optimal use for the larger public good. Also ensure that the said schools retain all their rights in the land and its students too benefit from the additional sports facilities as may be created in their lands,” said the court. 

The court was dealing with a petition by senior advocate Rahul Mehra concerning the compliance with the sports code by the national sports federation. “The court would take into consideration that all over the city the lack of easy access to stadia, sports fields and other sports facilities for the ordinary citizens, is well known,” added the court. The court also said that opening of stadia and sports facilities is primarily for the benefit of sports persons. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court MCD Kendriya Vidyalaya
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp