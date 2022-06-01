Free power supply to Kashmiri Pandits: Delhi CM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will soon provide free electricity connections to the shops of displaced Kashmiri Pandits located at INA Market. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with the senior officials including Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) and Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday. He directed them to immediately inspect the market for installation of transformers and ensure electricity connections in all shops within a month.

Recently, a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and shared the issue of electricity connections. They said that more than 100 shops in the market have been displaced time and again in recent years due to various construction activities in the area.

As a result, shopkeepers have been facing several problems including getting proper electricity connection. Taking cognizance of this matter, Kejriwal directed officials to take action on it. Sisodia said “Kejriwal government is determined to work towards upliftment of Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi instead of politicising their issues.”

He added, “The government has started working on providing free electricity connections. No fees will be charged from them and the entire cost will be borne by the government.”