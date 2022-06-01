STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Roads of European standard: Delhi CM reviews pilot project

After completion of the pilot development, the best model will be chosen and applied on 500 km across Delhi – to redesign them on par with European standards, said authorities.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:30 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inspected the pilot stretch developed from Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road, where he said, Road beautification pilot project is going on in full swing on all 16 stretches in the capital, and as per authorities the work on these stretches will be completed by September-October. After completion of the pilot development, the best model will be chosen and applied on 500 km across Delhi – to redesign them on par with European standards, said authorities.

During the inspection, the chief minister said there is ample scope for improvement of roads in the capital. “Delhi boasts of very wide roads but they don’t meet international standards of quality. We are redeveloping over 500 km of roads according to European standards, for which I took stock of the progress of one of the stretches today. There is ample scope for improvement which the state will work on in order to beautify roads and make commuting blissful for Delhiites.” The CM was accompanied by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia – who holds the PWD portfolio.

7 stretches under the pilot project

  •      Ring Road from Mayapuri to Moti Bagh Jn.
  •      Ring Road from AIIMS to Ashram
  •      Vikas Marg-Laxmi Nagar Chungi to Karkari Mor
  •      Narwana Road-Mother Dairy to Punch Mahal Niwas
  •      Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road, West Enclave, Pitampura
  •      Wazirpur Depot Crossing to Rithala Metro
  •      Shivdaspuri Marg and Patel Road (from Moti Nagar T-Point to Pusa Road)
