Shahi Imam writes to ASI over Jama Masjid repair

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the finial of the main dome of the historic Jama Masjid was damaged and dislodged in a fierce thunderstorm, the process of restoration of the mosque has become even more crucial. The authorities on Tuesday wrote to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) asking it to consider the request as a ‘special case’ and take quick action for the repair work.

Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari wrote to the Director General of ASI highlighting the damage and stated that for the first time, visitors were stopped from entering the mosque as a safety measure. “A part of the finial is still hanging precariously from the dome and it may fall anytime. If it does, it can damage the wall opposite it and the two adjacent turrets. Therefore, immediate removal of the part is necessary,” read the letter.

Speaking to The Morning Standard, Bukahri said, “I have been writing to ASI for the past four years regarding repair work at the Masjid but they say that it is not a protected site. They should understand that the mosque has always been repaired by ASI even if it is not a protected monument. Jama Masjid is an asset for the country and it is our responsibility to protect it.”

He added, “It was four years back when the ASI repaired the three dome of the mosque. After yesterday’s havoc, we cordoned off the area to prevent further damage. However, we opened it for namaz in the evening.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Waqf Board on Tuesday said that it has taken up the matter of the Jama Masjid’s repair work after several inspections. The Indian National Trust for Art and Culture Heritage (INTACH) has been handed over with the responsibility of the repair work.

Chairman Amanatullah Khan visited the site to take stock of the damage and said “The main dome has been severely damaged and needs immediate repair. Repair work has been started under the supervision of experts and will be completed after a detailed survey and review by a team of experts to reinstall the collapsed finial.”

During the inspection, it was found that the lighthouse did not fall apart, but each lamp was mounted on an iron rod in several sections above the dome, parts of which fell to the ground and caused damage to the rocks.

Hafiz Mahfooz, Section Officer, Waqf Board, said, “As soon as I was informed about the incident, I sent a team of engineers from the Waqf Board to inspect the site. It is also worth noting that the Jama Masjid has been in a dilapidated condition for a long time.”

The Masjid was inspected by the DWB Chairman Amanatullah Khan along with the Director of National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).