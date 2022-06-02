STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Bad character’ tag on AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

They will put it on display boards, take finger prints and photographs, he stated. 

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the Delhi Police decision to declare MLA Amanatullah Khan as a “bad character”, and sought the department’s stand on the AAP leader’s challenge to the same.  Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain issued notice on the petition by Khan and said the issues raised by in the plea requires consideration. 

Appearing for the petitioner,  Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui urged the court to grant him interim relief by directing the police not to "act upon" the decision. 

“It is already subjudice. I don’t think they will act on it. It requires consideration. I admit your petition for judicial consideration. That’s why I’m giving you a short date,” the judge responded.  Siddiqui contented that the decision to declare the AAP MLA as a “bad character” was taken without any application of mind by the DCP concerned and no speaking order was passed. 

He also alleged malafide in the case, claiming that instead of notifying him, the decision was “circulated in media”.  The lawyer submitted that there was “no proximate cause to justify this action” and his right to reputation was being infringed. 

The counsel for the state said a status report will have to be filed.  “Let a status report be filed,” directed the court which listed the case for further hearing on July 28. The Delhi Police had declared Khan as a ‘bad character’ earlier this year.

The proposal for declaring Khan as a ‘bad character’ was sent on March 28 by the Jamia Nagar police station in Southeast district and approved on March 30. A total of 18 FIRs have been registered against him, the document had stated. 

