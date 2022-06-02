STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over city’s water woes

People in many parts of Delhi are deprived of water supply and Kejriwal is busy campaigning in other states and patting his own back by issuing advertisements, Verma said during the protest.

Published: 02nd June 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Photo | PTI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: City BJP leaders and party workers on Wednesday staged a massive protest at the Delhi Secretariat over water woes of the city residents. The protesters, led by BJP MP Parvesh Verma, also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.  

People in many parts of Delhi are deprived of water supply and Kejriwal is busy campaigning in other states and patting his own back by issuing advertisements, Verma said during the protest.

The protesters, carrying pitchers and bottles of dirty water, marched from IGI stadium to the secretariat and raised slogans against the government.  “A large number of people in Delhi are getting supply of dirty and contaminated water that is causing illness,” Verma said.

BJPvice president and in-charge of state unit Baijayant Panda, state chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also took part in the protest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Resignation CM Kejriwal
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp