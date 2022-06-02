BJP seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over city’s water woes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: City BJP leaders and party workers on Wednesday staged a massive protest at the Delhi Secretariat over water woes of the city residents. The protesters, led by BJP MP Parvesh Verma, also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

People in many parts of Delhi are deprived of water supply and Kejriwal is busy campaigning in other states and patting his own back by issuing advertisements, Verma said during the protest.

The protesters, carrying pitchers and bottles of dirty water, marched from IGI stadium to the secretariat and raised slogans against the government. “A large number of people in Delhi are getting supply of dirty and contaminated water that is causing illness,” Verma said.

BJPvice president and in-charge of state unit Baijayant Panda, state chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also took part in the protest.