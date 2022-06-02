L-G Saxena assures of cooperation with AAP government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after Aatishi’s press conference alleging the L-G was meddling in affairs under Delhi government’s jurisdiction, a delegation of 10 AAP MLAs met Delhi V K Saxena on Wednesday, who assured them that he would fully cooperate with the Arvind Kejriwal government, a statement issued by the party said.

The AAP legislators appealed to the L-G not to interfere with the constitutionally-mandated division of powers in Delhi. He, in turn, assured them of cooperation with the government.

“We apprised him of the shortcomings of the MCD, DDA and Delhi Police,” said Dilip Pandey, Chief Whip in the Assembly. He said law and order problem and garbage management crisis because of the mismanagement by the Centre’s agencies was also flagged. “The L-G assured us of bringing the MCD, DDA and the Delhi Police back on track,” he added.