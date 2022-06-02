STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mercury inches up in Delhi, but heatwave unlikely again

Temperatures have again soared in the national capital, with Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi being the hottest place in the city at 45.2 degree Celsius.

Published: 02nd June 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

A gardener waters the Rajpath lawns on a hot summer day in the capital | Shekhar Yadav

A gardener waters the Rajpath lawns on a hot summer day in the capital | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

 NEW DELHI: Temperatures have again soared in the national capital, with Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi being the hottest place in the city at 45.2 degree Celsius. However, a heatwave is unlikely over the next five to six days, according to the met office.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, rose to 41.9 degree Celsius on Wednesday amid partly cloudy conditions. There were dust storm in some parts. 

The automatic weather stations at Jafarpur, Pitampura, Najafgarh and Sports Complex recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius, 44.4 degrees C, 44.9 degrees Cand 44.3 degrees C, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Met office had said that the capital may witness a “thundery development” and winds gusting up to 30 kmph.

A severe thunderstorm packing winds of 100 kmph had pummelled the city on Monday evening, uprooting trees, damaging property, disrupting internet and power supply and bringing traffic to a screeching halt. Three people had died in thew squall.

There is a greater chance of sudden development of such powerful thunderstorms in May and June due to high temperatures and high humidity. Such developments cannot be predicted a day or two in advance, said an IMD official.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mercury Temperature Heatwave Dust storm
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp