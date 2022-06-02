Mercury inches up in Delhi, but heatwave unlikely again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Temperatures have again soared in the national capital, with Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi being the hottest place in the city at 45.2 degree Celsius. However, a heatwave is unlikely over the next five to six days, according to the met office.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, rose to 41.9 degree Celsius on Wednesday amid partly cloudy conditions. There were dust storm in some parts.

The automatic weather stations at Jafarpur, Pitampura, Najafgarh and Sports Complex recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius, 44.4 degrees C, 44.9 degrees Cand 44.3 degrees C, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Met office had said that the capital may witness a “thundery development” and winds gusting up to 30 kmph.

A severe thunderstorm packing winds of 100 kmph had pummelled the city on Monday evening, uprooting trees, damaging property, disrupting internet and power supply and bringing traffic to a screeching halt. Three people had died in thew squall.

There is a greater chance of sudden development of such powerful thunderstorms in May and June due to high temperatures and high humidity. Such developments cannot be predicted a day or two in advance, said an IMD official.