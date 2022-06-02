STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea against Akshay starrer over king’s caste rejected by Delhi High Court

Counsels representing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the producer of the film made the statements before the HC bench.

Published: 02nd June 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj'.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Wednesday disposed plea against newly-released movie ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, starring actor Akshay Kumar, for allegedly depicting him as a Rajput king. Plea claimed that the king was a Gurjar king. 

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta disposed the plea after Yash Raj Films’ counsel issued a clarification statement that the movie is absolutely neutral and does not refer to the caste of the ruler. Counsels representing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the producer of the film made the statements before the HC bench.

The grievance plea was filed by the Gurjar Samaj Sarv Sangthan Sabha Ekta Samanya Samiti through Advocate Rakesh Kumar. The petition further claimed that the film is based on the book Prithviraj Raso, a composition by famous Indian poet Chand Bardai Barot. It was averred that the book itself refers to Prithviraj Chauhan as a Gurjar warrior and hence, depicting him as a Rajput king in the film is wrong.

He cited certain articles and discourses, including the Wikipedia page, allegedly promoted by the producers of the film, to show that the film depicts the ruler as a Rajput. However, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma appearing for Central Board of Film Certification and the counsel for Yash Raj Films informed the court that the movie does not portray the ruler as either Rajput or Gurjar.

Yash Raj Films was represented by a team by Abhishek Malhotra, Managing Partner, Naomi Chandra, Partner and Sanya Dua,  TMT Law Practice. It was further submitted that various uploads on different websites in relation to the movie describing Prithviraj Chauhan as Rajput king are not being posted by them; and that only the poster of the movie has been produced and circulated by them, which does not describe him as either Rajput or Gurjar.

Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws HC plea
New Delhi: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected to be involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, on Wednesday withdrew from the Delhi High Court his plea in which he had sought necessary safeguards as he apprehended a “fake encounter” by the Punjab Police. At the outset, his counsel submitted before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma that he wishes to withdraw the petition and wants to file it before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The court said, “the petition is dismissed as withdrawn”. Delhi Government Standing Counsel (criminal) Sanjay Lau said the petition was not maintainable in Delhi. The plea, in the Delhi High Court, had sought direction to the Tihar Jail and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab Police. ENS

