STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre told to examine claims of Delhi & Haryana over Dadri power 

The court also asked the Centre to explore avenues which may safeguard the interests of the two states.

Published: 03rd June 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Crucial for the power needs of Delhi, the Dadri power plant is located in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in UP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to examine and take a decision on the competing claims of Delhi and Haryana concerning the allocation of power generated by the Dadri-II thermal plant and also explore avenues to safeguard the interests and projected needs of the national capital as well as Haryana. 

Justice Yashwant Varma stated that the court’s interim order staying the Centre’s decision concerning the transfer of power from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited’s thermal power station to Haryana from Delhi shall continue till the Ministry of Power (MoP) takes a final decision.

The court also asked the Centre to explore avenues which may safeguard the interests of the two states. The court observed that the exercise of balancing would entail examination of various factual aspects including the data concerning the demand of respective states, among others.

The court also urged the MoP to hear all the parties concerned and proceed with due expedition bearing in mind the fact that the allocation in favour of Haryana is restricted to October 2022.  The order was passed by the court while dealing with the vacation of the interim order passed on the petition by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited on March 30. A writ challenging the transfer of allocation was also filed by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited. 

“... It would appear to be expedient to require the MoP to examine the rival claims, consider the validity of the asserted right of the petitioners and GNCTD for continued allocation of Dadri-II power, and explore avenues which may safeguard the interests and projected needs of the two states and take an appropriate decision based on a holistic examination of all the facts,” the court said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dadri II
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp