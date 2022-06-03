Centre told to examine claims of Delhi & Haryana over Dadri power 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to examine and take a decision on the competing claims of Delhi and Haryana concerning the allocation of power generated by the Dadri-II thermal plant and also explore avenues to safeguard the interests and projected needs of the national capital as well as Haryana.

Justice Yashwant Varma stated that the court’s interim order staying the Centre’s decision concerning the transfer of power from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited’s thermal power station to Haryana from Delhi shall continue till the Ministry of Power (MoP) takes a final decision.

The court also asked the Centre to explore avenues which may safeguard the interests of the two states. The court observed that the exercise of balancing would entail examination of various factual aspects including the data concerning the demand of respective states, among others.

The court also urged the MoP to hear all the parties concerned and proceed with due expedition bearing in mind the fact that the allocation in favour of Haryana is restricted to October 2022. The order was passed by the court while dealing with the vacation of the interim order passed on the petition by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited on March 30. A writ challenging the transfer of allocation was also filed by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.

“... It would appear to be expedient to require the MoP to examine the rival claims, consider the validity of the asserted right of the petitioners and GNCTD for continued allocation of Dadri-II power, and explore avenues which may safeguard the interests and projected needs of the two states and take an appropriate decision based on a holistic examination of all the facts,” the court said.