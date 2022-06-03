STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Creating the right vibe

Like many others from his generation, Raveesh Arora (22) became interested in music after listening to English-Irish pop boy band,

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Like many others from his generation, Raveesh Arora (22) became interested in music after listening to English-Irish pop boy band, One Direction in 2016. Growing up, he learnt the guitar and would perform at various school and college events. The Rohini resident—who has created covers of several songs—recently released his first single, Raahein. In this week’s Soundscape, the singer-songwriter takes us through the process of producing Raahein and the challenges of being an independent artist. Excerpts…  

You’ve been creating song covers for a while now. What was the experience of working on your first single like?
I still remember; it was raining that day. I had my guitar with me and I was in the mood to write something. Suddenly, I started vibing with the tune and the lyrics came out line by line. It took me about two to three hours. I don’t postpone the songwriting process to the next day because I like to complete the song when I am in that zone, that vibe. The inspiration behind the song was partially my imagination and partially personal experiences. The recording process was tough since I haven’t learnt music production formally. 

Where did you learn music production from? 
I have not learnt music production from anywhere. My sister had gifted me a mic—not a very expensive one, one for beginners. During the lockdown, I started learning through YouTube. I got better. I recorded the song in my room, with a very basic set up. My room isn’t soundproof either. It was a challenge but I wanted to record something and I did it. 

You have been writing songs for a while. What do you write about and who inspires you? 
I like to experiment. I don’t stick to a certain theme when I write. My inspiration is Ed Sheeran. I think he is a diverse songwriter, even (singer-songwriter) Anuv Jain. I think about various topics, things of the world and then write. I like to diversify my music.

Any challenges you face as an independent artist?
When you are an independent artist, your financial condition matters a lot. I asked a few music producers how much they charge for recording a song, and then I realised that I couldn’t spend so much at the moment. YouTube has made it easy for budding musicians. But despite that, you don’t know where to go, who to ask for help. Navigating your way through the industry is difficult. You learn from experiences. 

Do you plan to pursue music professionally?
I am currently studying Indian classical music. My family nudged me to go for masters since I’ve completed my graduation in Commerce. But I took a [gap] year to work on my music. Now I am working hard for it (smiles).

‘Raahein’ by Raveesh Arora is streaming on leading platforms

