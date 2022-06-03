Delhi High Court to hear St Stephen’s College CUET plea today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has listed the petition by St Stephen’s College, challenging the order issued by Delhi University (DU) to withdraw its prospectus, before the bench of Acting Chief Justice on Friday.

The college has moved a petition against DU’s order to grant admission in undergraduate courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and to withdraw the prospectus issued by the college. Justice Sanjeev Narula noted that a PIL has been filed on the related issue. The court has listed the petition before the bench of Acting Chief Justice after hearing the initial submissions by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma.

The ASG submitted that a PIL challenging the college admission criteria has been filed by a law student and a notice was also issued to the college on Wednesday. The petition has been listed on July 6. Advocate Romy Chacko, counsel for the petitioner college, objected to the ASG’s submission. He said the court has directed the respondent to take instruction on the petition. The PIL was filed to affect the hearing on this petition. Even St Stephen’s was not served a copy of the advance notice on the PIL. The bench said as the issue is almost the same, the matters should be heard by a bench and not by two benches.

St Stephen’s has challenged the DU order to withdraw the prospectus issued by it, and to grant admission through CUET. It is stated by the petitioner that they are conducting interviews with students seeking admission to the college. This practice has been so for many years and it was allowed. On the other hand, the respondents had said that the interviews were allowed to be conducted as there was no common admission entrance then.

