Delhi Metro services to begin early on Sunday to facilitate UPSC examinees

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro services will begin two hours earlier than its scheduled time on June 5 to facilitate candidates appearing for civil services examination, officials said on Friday.

"Metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays will begin at 6 AM this Sunday i.e, June 5, 2022. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," the DMRC said in a statement.

These sections include, Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda); Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City; Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh and Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden.

Metro services on rest of the sections will remain running as per normal schedule, from 6 AM onwards, the DMRC said.