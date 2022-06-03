STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Mild rain, thunderstorm imminent this weekend

Heat and humidity in the national capital continue to make people sweat.

Published: 03rd June 2022

Delhi Rains

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heat and humidity in the national capital continue to make people sweat. While the mercury on Thursday settled at 42 degrees Celsius, the high humidity levels added to the discomfort. 
The state weather department has forecast very light drizzle or mild thunderstorm on and off towards the evening till the end of this week, which is not likely to bring much respite from the heat. 

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, maximum temperature will remain above 40 degrees C over the next few days while intermittent pre-monsoon activity will help cool down the region. 

On Thursday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees C, a notch above normal. However  Najafgarh was the hottest spot in Delhi at 44.9 degrees C followed by Mungeshpur 44.6 degrees C, Pitampura 44.4 degrees C and Sports Complex 44.3 degrees C. 

“A couple of WDs are expected to occur through the first fortnight of June, which will help bring some respite from the high temperatures. However, there is no likelihood of heat wave conditions and the maximum temperature will hover around 41-42 degrees C,” said a senior IMD scientist. 

“Strong surface winds are likely to sweep across the region on Saturday and Sunday  . The maximum temperature on Saturday and Sunday is likely to settle around 41 and 40 degrees,” the IMD scientist said.

