Police register case after woman alleges sexual harassment at Delhi Metro station

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case after a woman alleged that she was sexually harassed by a man at Delhi Metro's Jor Bagh station a day before, officials said.

The woman alleged that a "policeman" standing on the platform did not take any action after she approached him for help following the incident.

Hours later, the woman took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal following which the police asked her to provide her contact details so that they can reach her.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also issued a statement, saying, the Delhi Metro takes the issue of the safety of our women commuters "very seriously" is cooperating with law and order agencies so that necessary action can be taken.

The Delhi Commission for Women also issued a notice to the police and sought an action taken report in connection with incident that took place on Thursday afternoon. The police said the security inside metro stations is manned by the Central Industrial Security Force.

"We are taking up the matter with the higher authorities in CISF to find out why the matter was not brought to Delhi Police's notice earlier," officials said.

In a series of tweets, the woman claimed that on Thursday afternoon when she got off at the Jor Bagh metro station, a man approached her on the pretext of confirming an address.

"While travelling on the yellow line today, I faced sexual harassment at the Jor Bagh Station. The man had asked for my help w an address during the metro ride. I helped him, then got off at my station and sat on the platform to book a cab. The man approached me again at the station under the garb of confirming the address. Believing dat he needed help. The man flashed his genitals while trying to show me a file containing the address," the woman alleged in a tweet.

The woman also alleged that the policeman standing on the platform did not help.

"I approached a policeman standing on the platform, but he flatly refused to help me and asked me to go upstairs to talk about it. I was still scared but I somehow managed to go upstairs and found other policemen. I asked dem to take me to the CCTV room so dat I could recognise him," she said in another tweet.

The entire incident was captured on camera but then we saw the man get into a different train and leave.

"I asked them to do something about it but instead they started blaming me and said that I should've created a scene & that there's nothing they can do now since he managed to leave," the woman claimed in her tweets.

The woman said she is scared to step out of her house and "the incident has completely shaken up my belief that metros are safe." She said it's important that this reaches the right authorities, including the DMRC and the Delhi Police so that they know "how bad their safety measures are".

Following the incident, the DMRC in its statement said, "Delhi Metro takes the issue of the safety of our women commuters very seriously and all possible cooperation is being extended to the law and order agencies so that necessary action can be taken."

The DMRC also said as an organisation, it has "zero-tolerance" for any act amounting to indecent behaviour and sexual harassment and is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the travelling public at all times.

The police also issued a video message on its official Twitter handle and briefed about the incident. The police said the Gurgaon-based woman travelling from Huda City Centre to Jor Bagh metro station faced an incident of sexual harassment.

In the metro, a man approached the woman and asked direction to the Delhi University. The man followed the woman to the platform after she got down the Jor Bagh metro station, police said.

"On the pretext of verifying the address again, he showed her a file. At that time he thrust his private part on her face. She ran away and approached a policeman (CISF) passing by," police said.

Police said the woman met the CISF personnel and was taken to the CCTV control room. The accused was seen boarding the train going towards Gurgaon, a senior police officer said.

This incident came into the notice of the Delhi Police after the complainant posted details on the social media around midnight. She was immediately approached for her contact details, police said.

"Her residence was visited by the SHO and her statement has been recorded. On the basis of the statement, a case has been registered under applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code. Investigation teams have been constituted to scan the electronic surveillance system in trains and metro stations and trace the movement of the accused and nab him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

The Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) of the Delhi Police has been in regular touch with the woman to counsel her and extend all necessary help, the police said.

On claims that a policeman did not help the woman, the police said, "The security personnel are of CISF and we are taking this matter with their higher-ups to find out under what circumstances it (incident) was not brought to our notice."

Taking suo moto cognisance of the incident, the DCW also issued a notice to Delhi the Police and sought details, including the copy of the FIR, details of the police personnel who refused to assist the girl as alleged by her, latest by June 7, the panel said in a statement.

In February 2020, a woman had alleged that she was harassed by a man inside a Delhi Metro train, following which a case was registered.

In another tweet, the woman thanked people for their support. Delhi Police has contacted her and got a written statement. They also found the CCTV footage. Hope they bring this man to justice, she wrote.