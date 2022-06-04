STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 Jharkhand children including nine girls rescued from Delhi

At least 10 trafficked Jharkhand children, including nine girls have been rescued from Delhi, an official release said on Friday.

Human Trafficking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RANCHI: At least 10 trafficked Jharkhand children, including nine girls have been rescued from Delhi, an official release said on Friday.

The children, escorted by Giridih district social welfare officer Alka Hembrom and child protection officer Ahmed Ali, were brought to Jharkhand capital Ranchi by train on Friday.

Of the ten children, seven girl children belong to Jharkhand's Khunti district, while three including a boy hail from Giridih district, the release said.

The children had been lured with promises of better lives, the release said.

The Jharkhand government and the department of women and child development have set up an integrated rehabilitation-cum-resource centre in Delhi.

The centre's nodal officer is working to free the victims of trafficking from Jharkhand and to rehabilitate them in their districts in the state, it added.

