STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

A space to showcase inspiring eco-narratives

Extreme weather variations, depleting ground water, disappearing fauna—these, and more, give us a glimpse of gradual environmental changes.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

A still from ‘Moving Upstream: Ganga’

A still from ‘Moving Upstream: Ganga’

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Extreme weather variations, depleting ground water, disappearing fauna—these, and more, give us a glimpse of gradual environmental changes. Climate literacy, therefore, becomes pertinent to assess such information, and what better medium than films to spread eco-awareness? To mark the occasion of World Environment Day (June 5), Kriti Film Club—one of the oldest film screening groups in Delhi is organising the 14th edition of ‘Eco Reels’.

This two-day film festival inaugurated at India Habitat Centre today attempts to draw attention towards environmental issues. Throwing light upon the importance of this festival, Aanchal Kapur, founder of Kriti Club, said, “‘Eco Reels’ connects people with the idea of environmental conservation. We hope it will give people a chance to connect with the environment and themselves.”

An image from a previous festival
by Kriti Film Club

Taking note ‘on screen’
This year’s World Environment Day theme is ‘Only One Earth’—it highlights sustainable living and the importance of co-existence between species. Inspired by the theme, the Club has decided to screen two documentaries that chronicle the lives of India’s rural communities and their relationship with nature. Kapur added, “These films are made by young filmmakers; the next generation of storytellers.”

Director Abhishek Udaykumar’s Garo Hills Ni A’chik Songrang (Villages of Garo Hills)—screening today—is about the lives of three farmers across different regions of the Garo Hills. It explores their livelihood, relationships, and aspirations.  “There is no narration or music in the film, the way people are accustomed to. It is shot in real time, with intimate scenes.

It creates awareness about their [the farmers] lives as is. It doesn’t make them look like the other,” explained the Bengaluru-based filmmaker. Moving Upstream: Ganga by directors Shridhar Sudhir and Siddharth Agarwal—it will be screened tomorrow—focuses on the idea of walking and amplifies the voices of under-represented people. “It brings forward narratives of rural communities, narrated by them,” shared Agarwal.  

These screenings will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the filmmakers. The venue will also host a small haat featuring eco-friendly products for sale. 

Cinema that matters 
Independent film festivals like ‘Eco Reels’ play an important role in transforming people’s perspectives, provide a platform to indie films and documentaries, and gives space to emerging filmmakers. “Such film is not developed by funders; it is a narrative that organically developed,” shared Agarwal. “For a film like this to be known, film festivals are crucial,” concluded Udaykumar.

CHECK IT OUT
WHAT: ‘Eco Reels’
WHEN: Today and tomorrow; 6:30pm
WHERE: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Weather Environment Eco Reels Kriti Film Club World Environment Day
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp