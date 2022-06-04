‘Act on flyers violating Covid norms’: Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought strict action against those found violating mask and hand hygiene norms at airports and in aircraft, observing that the Covid pandemic has not abated. The high court said all such persons who are found to be violating these norms should be booked and placed on the no-fly list.

The court further said it is noticed that very often the norms are not implemented on the ground with the seriousness with which they are framed and therefore, it is essential for the authorities, including Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure that the implementation on the ground is

effected properly.

“For this purpose, we are of the view that the DGCA should give separate binding directions to all airlines to authorise the staff at airports and in aircraft to take strict action against passengers and others who violate the masking and hand hygiene norms,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta said.

The court noted the submission of DGCA’s advocate Anjana Gosain, who herself is inflicted with Covid-19 and appeared through video conferencing, that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued another an order on May 10, calling for strict enforcement of Covid protocol.

She said the authorities are seriously implementing norms regarding masking at airports and in aircraft by all concerned. “The issuance of said order, in our view, is the right step since the pandemic has not abated and keeps springing up its ugly head,” the bench said, adding that guidelines are always in place and it is the practical compliance which becomes a problem and “we falter”. It said let necessary steps be taken and further action taken report be placed before the court and listed the matter for further hearing on July 18.

Had already flagged the ‘alarming situation’

The high court had earlier taken strong note of an “alarming situation” of passengers not properly wearing masks in flights and issued guidelines to all domestic airlines and DGCA for strict compliance, including penal action for offenders and periodical checks of the aircraft