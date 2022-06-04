STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi ACB seeks proof of Rs 2,000 crore scam complaint against Sisodia, Jain

The Delhi government is getting its own high-profile minister Manish Sisodia probed over corruption charges levelled by some BJP functionaries. 

Published: 04th June 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is getting its own high-profile minister Manish Sisodia probed over corruption charges levelled by some BJP functionaries. Acting on a complaint filed by the BJP leaders alleging a scam of Rs 2,000 crore by Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in the construction of school buildings, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government has  sent notices to the three complainants  — Kapil Mishra, Harish Khurana and Neelkanth Bakshi — seeking documents to prove the charges. 

An official said the complaint, which was submitted on July 2, 2019, had been forwarded by the New Delhi deputy commissioner of police to ACB for necessary action. “In the complaint, it is alleged against Sisodia (Education Minister) and Jain (PWD Minister) and others that a huge scam to the tune of over `2,000 crore has been carried out in NCT of Delhi in respect of construction of school rooms/building at highly inflated costs by the Government of Delhi,” the notice read. 

The BJP leaders have been asked to furnish the details and documents that allegedly show that the ministers derived any pecuniary benefits for themselves or any other person. “Furnish the specific details, documents of the recommendation made or decision taken by the ministers and public servants, which are relatable to the purported offence,” the notice said.

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that central agencies were conspiring to arrest Sisodia by levelling fake charges against him, just as they had done with Jain. During a media briefing, AAP MLA Atishi repeated the allegations and said the Centre had given a mandate to all its probe agencies — the I-T department, ED, Delhi Police and CBI — to start preparing “fake” cases to get Sisodia arrested.

‘Furnish documents that establish undue benefits’  
“Furnish the documents, which prima facie reveal that Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and others derived undue advantage for self or other person. Furnish the specific details or documents of the recommendation made or decision taken by the ministers, which relate to the purported offence,” stated the ACB notice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ACB Scam Manish Sisodia Education Minister
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp