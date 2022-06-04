Delhi ACB seeks proof of Rs 2,000 crore scam complaint against Sisodia, Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is getting its own high-profile minister Manish Sisodia probed over corruption charges levelled by some BJP functionaries. Acting on a complaint filed by the BJP leaders alleging a scam of Rs 2,000 crore by Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in the construction of school buildings, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government has sent notices to the three complainants — Kapil Mishra, Harish Khurana and Neelkanth Bakshi — seeking documents to prove the charges.

An official said the complaint, which was submitted on July 2, 2019, had been forwarded by the New Delhi deputy commissioner of police to ACB for necessary action. “In the complaint, it is alleged against Sisodia (Education Minister) and Jain (PWD Minister) and others that a huge scam to the tune of over `2,000 crore has been carried out in NCT of Delhi in respect of construction of school rooms/building at highly inflated costs by the Government of Delhi,” the notice read.

The BJP leaders have been asked to furnish the details and documents that allegedly show that the ministers derived any pecuniary benefits for themselves or any other person. “Furnish the specific details, documents of the recommendation made or decision taken by the ministers and public servants, which are relatable to the purported offence,” the notice said.

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that central agencies were conspiring to arrest Sisodia by levelling fake charges against him, just as they had done with Jain. During a media briefing, AAP MLA Atishi repeated the allegations and said the Centre had given a mandate to all its probe agencies — the I-T department, ED, Delhi Police and CBI — to start preparing “fake” cases to get Sisodia arrested.

‘Furnish documents that establish undue benefits’

“Furnish the documents, which prima facie reveal that Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and others derived undue advantage for self or other person. Furnish the specific details or documents of the recommendation made or decision taken by the ministers, which relate to the purported offence,” stated the ACB notice.