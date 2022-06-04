STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 

(IRCTC)- the central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, has moved with a service catered to your needs of 'Sattvik-Food' during the journey through  E-Catering.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Now leave your worries about having the ‘Sattvik food’ while travelling by train as passengers. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

(IRCTC)-  the central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, has moved with a service catered to your needs of ‘Sattvik-Food’ during  journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station through e-catering services Staring another feature in its services for the passengers undertaking journey in railways called the E-Catering, the IRCTC has made a swift service delivery mechanism.

“This internet-based service is an initiative of IRCTC that allows passengers to book food of their choice from partner restaurants and food outlets through a mobile application while travelling on the train”, Anand K Jha-spokesperson of IRCTC said, adding that food is being delivered to the passengers on their respective berths.

Jha said that the IRCTC has come up with this service keeping in mind the ritualistic belief of the Indian people. “This facility has been introduced through Govinda’s Restaurant by Iskon Temple Delhi (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), and the menu comprises Sattvik diet like Deluxe Thali, Maharaja Thali, Purani Dilli Veg Biryani, Veg Dim Sum, Paneer Dimsum, Wok Toss Noodles, Dal Makhan”, he said. 

Detailing this facility, Jha said that the passengers can place their orders at least two hours before the scheduled journey time with a valid PNR and opt to pre-pay or cash on delivery as per their convenience.

“Bidding adieu to the food woes that entire one needs now is to sit back, download the "Food-on-Track" app and select from a vast range of delectable fare and "Sattvik Food" while on a journey with Indian Railways”, he said.
 

