Mercedes-Benz, baby S-Class!

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

There is no denying the fact that the new C-Class is a world-class product. The sensuous design with neat flowing lines, a bold grille, striking headlights, and taillights all work their magic to deliver a car that you would just love to stare at. The strong shoulder line and the way it sits on those large 17/18-inch wheels ensure you get a sporty-looking package as well.

Interior and tech

With a longer wheelbase and a wider stance, the C-Class offers better headroom, legroom, and shoulder room than ever before. It is a very comfortable car to be seated in and the exquisitely crafted cabin ensures you are pampered as well. High-quality materials, a stylish contoured dash with a neat insert, and amazing ambient lighting all add to its premium appeal.

The high-resolution central display is a 11.9 inch screen that is inspired by the S-Class. The wireless smartphone integration, biometric authentication, and car-to-car communication are all adopted straight from the new S-Class. The C-Class also benefits from the second generation MBUX system that offers advanced connected features as well as the AI-powered ‘Hey Mercedes’ feature that allows you to talk to your car and access a plethora of information.

Performance

The new C-Class will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The new engines come with a 48V integrated starter generator that helps spearhead efficiency improvement measures. Incidentally, this is the first-ever diesel to get an ISG as well. A total of three engine options are available on the new C-Class, this includes the 1.5 litre petrol unit on the C 200, a 2.0 litre diesel unit on the C 220d, and a tweaked version of the 2.0 litre diesel unit to power the C 300d. The output for each engine is 204hp, 200hp and 265hp respectively.

They are all paired to a 9G Tronic automatic transmission and it goes without saying that both the engine and the transmission are as slick as you would expect from a Mercedes-Benz product. On all the variants, the ISG supports with an additional 15kW of power and up to 200Nm of torque, which has resulted in better efficiencies across the board.

Verdict

The new C-Class delivers on its promise of being a baby S-Class in the manner it drives and with the tech on board. The three trims ensure you have a range to choose from, with the top-end C 300d getting the AMG package and the Burmester 3D surround sound system. It is a car that wins you over with its sheer dynamics and now that it is bigger in every dimension, the comfort level has gone up by more than a

couple notches.

Price range: Rs 55 lakh to Rs 61 lakh