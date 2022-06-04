STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Municipal Corporation of Delhi lays out steps to help flatten landfills, to submit report 

Around 50 officials have been entrusted with the task of reducing the height of landfill sites and monthly deadlines have also been set up, the officials said. 

Published: 04th June 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | Express)

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MDC) has listed steps such as biomining of legacy waste and setting up of waste-to-energy plants to flatten and shut garbage dumping sites in the national capital in its status report on landfills which is likely to be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office by the evening, civic officials said on Friday. 

Around 50 officials have been entrusted with the task of reducing the height of landfill sites and monthly deadlines have also been set up, the officials said. “We have submitted the status report to the Commissioner regarding our plan of action to flatten and shut these landfills. It will be sent to the L-G’s Office after Commissioner’s approval. We will follow whatever directions come from the LG’s Office,” an MCD official said.

The official said that in the status report it has been mentioned that the civic body has deployed 45-50 officials including Junior Engineers, Assistant Engineers and Executive Engineers for processing of legacy waste at the landfill sites.

“We have deployed trommel machines at the three landfill sites for biomining of legacy waste. WTE plants are also being set up to enhance the capacity of waste processing,” the official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD Landfill LG Bio mining
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp