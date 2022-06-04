Municipal Corporation of Delhi lays out steps to help flatten landfills, to submit report 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MDC) has listed steps such as biomining of legacy waste and setting up of waste-to-energy plants to flatten and shut garbage dumping sites in the national capital in its status report on landfills which is likely to be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office by the evening, civic officials said on Friday.

Around 50 officials have been entrusted with the task of reducing the height of landfill sites and monthly deadlines have also been set up, the officials said. “We have submitted the status report to the Commissioner regarding our plan of action to flatten and shut these landfills. It will be sent to the L-G’s Office after Commissioner’s approval. We will follow whatever directions come from the LG’s Office,” an MCD official said.

The official said that in the status report it has been mentioned that the civic body has deployed 45-50 officials including Junior Engineers, Assistant Engineers and Executive Engineers for processing of legacy waste at the landfill sites.

“We have deployed trommel machines at the three landfill sites for biomining of legacy waste. WTE plants are also being set up to enhance the capacity of waste processing,” the official said.