Rajendra Nagar poll campaign heats up, Pathak files papers

NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak filed the first and second sets of his nomination papers on Friday for the Rajendra Nagar by-election and said he will file the final set after conducting a roadshow in the constituency on June 6, an official statement said.

The campaign in the constituency is in full swing as Pathak along with his party workers has been conducting padyatras in different localities to woo people and convince them to vote for the AAP. The bypoll at Rajinder Nagar is scheduled to be be held on June 23.

The Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat fell vacant after AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha resigned as he was promoted to the Rajya Sabha by the party in March this year. After that, the AAP fielded Pathak for the post.

Pathak and other AAP members will hold a public discussion and address people’s concerns. On the occasion, Pathak said, “I am thrilled to have filed my nomination for the Rajinder Nagar by-election. When I met the voters, I realized how much they adored me, and that filled my heart with immense joy. People supported me and our party in every public dialogue and padyatra we organised.

Wherever I went, people told me that the Aam Aadmi Party has done a great job for the welfare of the people, and that they will vote for us in Rajinder Nagar again.” He added, “This marks the beginning of my journey from an election in-charge to Vidhan Sabha.

On Monday, June 6, I will host a road show and file the official and final set of my nomination. I am hopeful that Rajinder Nagar residents will show up for the road show and shower me with their blessings.”

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Friday convened a review meeting of party workers and directed them to strengthen preparations for the by-election.