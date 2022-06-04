STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Sexually harassed at Delhi metro station, cops of no help’

The woman tweeted to say that she was travelling on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro when a man asked for help with an address.

Published: 04th June 2022 08:03 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Saying that she was sexually harassed at a Metro station in Delhi on Thursday afternoon, a woman has accused the security personnel standing at the platform of not coming to her help even after she tried to approach him.

The woman tweeted to say that she was travelling on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro when a man asked for help with an address. The woman said she got off at a Metro station and while she was trying to book a cab from the platform, the man approached her again. He then exposed himself, she said, adding that she ran as soon as she noticed. 

“I approached a policeman standing on the platform, but he flatly refused to help me and asked me to go upstairs. I was still scared but I somehow managed to go upstairs and found other policemen. I asked them to take me to the CCTV room so that I could recognise him. They did and I recognised him too,” she tweeted. “The entire incident was captured on camera but then we saw him get into a different train and leave. I asked them to do something about it but instead they started victim blaming me and said that I should’ve created a scene and there was nothing they could do since he had managed to leave.”  

Harendra Kumar Singh, DCP Railways said, “This incident came into the notice of Delhi Police, when the complainant posted the incident on social media around midnight. She was immediately approached for contact details. Her house was visited by the SHO and her statement has been recorded.

On the basis of the statement, a case has been registered. Investigation teams have been constituted to scan the electronic surveillance system in trains and metro stations and trace the movement of the accused and nab him. Further the Special Police Unit for Women and Children has been in regular touch with her to counsel her and extend all necessary help.”

