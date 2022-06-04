STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Successful bid: Tata bags Noida International Airport project

TATA Group’s infrastructure and construction arm, Tata Projects, has bagged the contract to construct the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 04th June 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: TATA Group’s infrastructure and construction arm, Tata Projects, has bagged the contract to construct the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, in Uttar Pradesh. As part of the contract, Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings at the airport, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) said in a statement on Friday.

YIAPL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Swiss developer Zurich Airport International AG and has been incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle to develop Noida International Airport.  In 2019, Zurich Airport International AG won the bid to develop the airport. The UP government signed the concession agreement with YIAPL on October 7, 2020, to commence the development of the NIA.

The greenfield facility, spread in 1,334 hectares, will have a single-runway operation in the first phase with a capacity to handle 12-million passengers per annum at an investment of Rs 5,700 crore.  “YIAPL has selected Tata Projects Ltd to undertake the Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of Noida International Airport.

The company has been selected from three shortlisted teams with demonstrated experience in the design, procurement, and construction of large infrastructure projects,” the statement said. The new airport is expected to be functional by 2024, as per the developer. With the closure of the EPC contract, the first phase of the airport is on track to be delivered within three years of the commencement of the concession period, YIAPL said.

