STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fail-safe options to reduce blemishes

Other factors that cause blemishes include age, lack of proper diet, damaging effects of the sun, etc.

Published: 05th June 2022 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By suparna trikha
Express News Service

Skin that is neglected or damaged can lead to irreparable harm (read: blemishes). Other factors that cause blemishes include age, lack of proper diet, damaging effects of the sun, etc.If you spot blemishes, reassess your diet first. Brown spots or age spots can appear due to the lack of Vitamins B, E, and C. In such cases, improve your diet with the following vitamin-rich foods:

 Vit B: wheatgerm, liver, green peas, yoghurt, raisins, eggs, lentils.
 Vit C: lemon, cabbage, green pepper, guava, oranges, tomatoes.
 Vit E: dairy products, spinach, lettuce, fenugreek, wheatgerm oil, nuts.

Fresh cucumber juice or slices helps control blemishes. Massage the juice into the skin. Leave it overnight and wash off the next morning.

For dry skin:

Take 1tsp olive oil and 1/4tsp lemon juice. Mix and apply it on the skin. Wash off after 15 minutes.
For those with oily skin:
Grind a sprig of mint and mix 1tsp rose water to it. Apply this to the skin, leave for a while and wash off. Daily usage will reduce blemishes.

Try almond mask:

 Almonds (soaked in milk overnight)
 Vitamin A capsule: 1
 Milk: 1tsp
 Mashed papaya: 2tsp

Lack of proper diet can cause blemishes

Grind the almond to a smooth paste. Then, mix the remaining ingredients. Leave this on the skin for 20 minutes and scrub off gently with milk. Try this mask on alternate days to see a difference in two weeks.
Increasing environmental pollution, UV rays, and blue light from electronic devices can harm our skin beyond repair. Use sunscreen after bathing.

Drink twelve glasses of water every day to ‘flush’ out the toxins from your body. A regular skin-care regime is important for those with blemished skin. Moisturise your skin with dairy products such as buttermilk, curd, or fresh cream—depending on your skin type.

An Ayurvedic mist can help remove blemishes too. Boil 200ml spring water in a copper vessel and simmer till the liquid turns to half. Leave it to cool. Then, transfer the liquid into a spray bottle and keep it in the fridge. Spray this mist on your skin twice a day for a month to notice clear skin.Now that you are familiar with some of the natural and effective remedies, try using them to treat blemished skin in no time!

suparna trikha
The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert
@suparnatrikha

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
blemishes proper diet Sun damage vitamin-rich foods
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp