Fail-safe options to reduce blemishes

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

Skin that is neglected or damaged can lead to irreparable harm (read: blemishes). Other factors that cause blemishes include age, lack of proper diet, damaging effects of the sun, etc.If you spot blemishes, reassess your diet first. Brown spots or age spots can appear due to the lack of Vitamins B, E, and C. In such cases, improve your diet with the following vitamin-rich foods:

Vit B: wheatgerm, liver, green peas, yoghurt, raisins, eggs, lentils.

Vit C: lemon, cabbage, green pepper, guava, oranges, tomatoes.

Vit E: dairy products, spinach, lettuce, fenugreek, wheatgerm oil, nuts.

Fresh cucumber juice or slices helps control blemishes. Massage the juice into the skin. Leave it overnight and wash off the next morning.

For dry skin:

Take 1tsp olive oil and 1/4tsp lemon juice. Mix and apply it on the skin. Wash off after 15 minutes.

For those with oily skin:

Grind a sprig of mint and mix 1tsp rose water to it. Apply this to the skin, leave for a while and wash off. Daily usage will reduce blemishes.

Try almond mask:

Almonds (soaked in milk overnight)

Vitamin A capsule: 1

Milk: 1tsp

Mashed papaya: 2tsp

Lack of proper diet can cause blemishes

Grind the almond to a smooth paste. Then, mix the remaining ingredients. Leave this on the skin for 20 minutes and scrub off gently with milk. Try this mask on alternate days to see a difference in two weeks.

Increasing environmental pollution, UV rays, and blue light from electronic devices can harm our skin beyond repair. Use sunscreen after bathing.

Drink twelve glasses of water every day to ‘flush’ out the toxins from your body. A regular skin-care regime is important for those with blemished skin. Moisturise your skin with dairy products such as buttermilk, curd, or fresh cream—depending on your skin type.

An Ayurvedic mist can help remove blemishes too. Boil 200ml spring water in a copper vessel and simmer till the liquid turns to half. Leave it to cool. Then, transfer the liquid into a spray bottle and keep it in the fridge. Spray this mist on your skin twice a day for a month to notice clear skin.Now that you are familiar with some of the natural and effective remedies, try using them to treat blemished skin in no time!

suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha