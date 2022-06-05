STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Railways operated 2,352 Kisan rails, transporting 7 lakh tonnes of agricultural products

The Kisan rail, which swiftly ferries the perishable and other agricultural products from one place to another for providing wider markets, was first introduced on August 7 in 2020.

Published: 05th June 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kisan rail

Kisan rail (Photo | Twitter/@ChandruduIAS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Becoming a medium of prosperity for the farmers, the Kisan rail, started in 2020, by the Indian Railways (IR) has set a record of transporting over 7 lakh tonnes of agricultural products so far.

The Kisan rail, which swiftly ferries the perishable and other agricultural products from one place to another for providing wider markets, was first introduced on August 7 in 2020.

"Since then, rendering a marvellous service to the nation as a national transporter, 2,352 Kisan rails have been operated from across the country on 167 rail routes," Rajiv Jain- additional director general (ADG)PR, Railway told The New Indian Express.

Jain, sharing details about the services of the Kisan rail, said that over 7.87 lakh tonnes of agriculture products have been transported so far since it was first introduced.

"The Kisan rail has become a medium of prosperity for the farmers of the country, who send their agriculture products, like fruits, vegetables, maize and other crops and products. It saves times from loading to delivery due to fast service from one corner to another corners and markets, resulting into a major boost to ameliorate the economy of farmers," Jain said.

Besides this, the Indian Railways, working on the vision of Prime minister Narendra Modi, under the leadership of union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, has also heralded a new era of rail communication across the four states of Northeast as a mascot of prosperity.

"In the last eight years, rail services have reached the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya for the first time, giving a much-needed rail connectivity to the residents of these states," Jain claimed, adding that the introduction of Vande Bharat express trains soon will add another feather of fine service to the Indian Railways.

