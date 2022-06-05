STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zero in on sustainable living

On World Environment Day, two content creators from Delhi-NCR give us a rundown on how adopting a ‘zero-waste’ lifestyle can help heal the planet

Vidhi Adhikari with homemade compost; (2) A DIY bag made out of an old rugby ball by the Adhikari sisters; (3) Pritha Adhikari with a DIY phone cover made from recycled chocolate wrapper. (Photo EPS)

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

What do you do with empty snack wrappers? Or discarded vegetable peels? The first instinct—for many—would be to throw these away in the dustbin. However, what if we divulge that there are ways to ensure none of your waste goes to waste? On World Environment Day, two individuals from Delhi-NCR talk to us about how they transitioned into zero-waste lifestyles so as to reduce their carbon footprints and in turn, create a small change to benefit the environment.

Step into a waste-free world

Vidhi Adhikari shares that it was her sister Pritha (32) who first decided to embrace a zero-waste lifestyle. “Since childhood, I would see Pritha make small DIY trinkets out of waste paper or leftover materials at home. This small effort really inspired me,” shares the 24-year-old Rohini resident. Although they became part of the movement by starting small, soon the sisters were integrating conscious practices—shifting to menstrual cups, creating bio-enzymes from leftover vegetable peels, upcycling, etc.,—into their daily lifestyles. Calling themselves the ‘Trashy Sisters’, the duo also documents their zero-waste journey on Instagram (@reimagineandrepurpose). 

(5) Chauhan plogging in a nearby park;
(6) A pencil stand crafted by Chauhan using ice cream sticks

Noida–based Preeti Singh Chauhan (@sachet_bhartiya) chronicles her zero-waste journey in a manner similar to the ‘Trashy Sisters’. She started composting at home after seeing the deplorable ways in which waste was discarded in her residential society. “The community waste bin did not have any segregation system. All types of waste were dumped in one place and it would stink,” shares Chauhan (37). Although she had taken up the matter with members of her society, Chauhan laments that no one was interested in finding a solution. “At that time, I could not do anything at a community level. So, I thought I would start managing personal waste first, and then educate others,” she adds. Apart from composting, Chauhan has now started following other sustainable practices such as plogging, using bamboo toothbrushes, recycling plastic waste, etc. 

The power of small changes

Vidhi Adhikari (left) 
and Pritha Adhikari 

In a country that is slowly learning how to implement waste-management strategies, adopting a zero-waste lifestyle is not as easy as it seems. “I think the biggest challenge is to change habits. When we chop vegetables, our first instinct is to throw away the peels. It is muscle memory. We need to consciously try and change this habit. It is the small choices that matter in the end,” Chauhan points out. Vidhi mentions that since it is a practice that is not followed by many, alternatives for certain products can be costlier. “We follow a strict budget and try to get products from wholesalers. There are also a few homegrown sustainable brands that are quite helpful,” she adds. While starting a zero-waste lifestyle does require immense patience, both Vidhi and Chauhan share that the happiness they feel while following eco-friendly practices trumps everything else. “We love it a lot to stop now. We also feel that if people see us leading a sustainable lifestyle long enough, it will surely change a few mindsets,” concludes Vidhi. 

TRY THE ‘GREEN’ TREND

Preeti Singh Chauhan says:

Be aware of what kind of waste can be recycled. Recycle all plastic and e-waste, and then recycle them through waste management companies.
Segregate your waste. If you cannot compost, feed wet waste to livestock.
Try gardening as it helps one understand the natural cycle of life.

Vidhi Adhikari shares:  

Don’t buy anything sustainable. Begin with things that are already at home and use them till the very end. That will help you develop a sustainable mindset.
Enjoy the lifestyle as much as possible. If you enjoy it, practicing it will become easier.
Try and find like-minded people in your neighbourhood. Show them what you are doing so it motivates them too.

