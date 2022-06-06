Debunking the ‘dress your age’ myth

Dyuti Roy By

When did you decide to start expressing yourself through your clothes?” This was the first question we asked former finance professional Poonam Lulla. The 63-year-old has been regularly blogging—since she retired in 2019—about how the idea of being age-appropriate is passé. Inspired by ‘Silver Disobedience’, an international blog about aging by 60-year-old author, model, and influencer Dian Griesel, Lulla decided to start chronicling her unapologetic approach towards her own style.

Ever since she was a young girl, Lulla mentions that she had a unique sense of style. The Saket-resident shares how her search for different kinds of fabrics—mostly khadi and cotton—and junk jewellery would lead her to different shopping districts in Delhi. “I would look for vibrant fabrics and ask my mother to stitch them for me so that they would look slightly different from what others would usually wear. It was my way of showcasing my personality,” she shares. However, it was her younger colleagues and daughter who finally coaxed her into starting the blog on Instagram. “I was sceptical but they kept talking about how I should showcase my collection. It felt weird in the beginning but it has become a fun practice now,” Lulla adds. Scroll through her Instagram page (@poonam_lulla), and you will come across various pictures of Lulla rocking everything from dresses, and pantsuits, to Indian wear.

No time for criticism

Ageism is a global problem, and women usually bear the brunt of it. From being told how to dress to stressing on what to avoid wearing, women’s sartorial choices are under constant scrutiny especially post a certain age. Being part of a supportive family that backs your choices—Lulla quips that this might also be because of her couldn’t-care-less attitude—can be helpful. Talking about always being unapologetic about her sense of style, Lulla mentions that she refuses to conform to age-related sartorial rules. “I have faced [negative] comments [about what I wear]. My approach has been to not be bothered,” she shares.

Embracing one’s true self

One of Lulla’s goals is to use her micro-blog to motivate other Indian women to be able to express themselves without paying heed to societal judgments. She also attempts to inspire youngsters, especially girls, to complete their education and become financially independent. Lulla, who receives frequent direct messages on Instagram, mentions how she feels appreciated when girls tell her how they show this blog to their mothers so as to influence them to be unabashed. “My blog is not just about clothes. It is also about being yourself and doing whatever you like without judgement,” she adds.

When asked what advice she would give to other women, Lulla concludes, “It is all in people’s minds. The change one undergoes in the body is natural and beautiful in its own way. Women should embrace that beauty, not

hide it.”