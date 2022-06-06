STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Congress wants Rahul to return as chief

The resolution said that only a leader like Rahul Gandhi can further ‘strengthen’ and ‘rejuvenate’ the Congress in, what it termed as, ‘challenging times’ for the party.

Published: 06th June 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Congress on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party president, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar said. 
The resolution was taken at a two-day ‘Nav Sankalp Shivir’, he said. 

The resolution said that only a leader like Rahul Gandhi can further ‘strengthen’ and ‘rejuvenate’ the Congress in, what it termed as, ‘challenging times for the party. “Congress candidate for Rajinder Nagar by-election Prem Lata also attended the Nav Sankalp Shivir, and it was resolved that Congress workers from the grass-root level to top leadership, will go to the local people and expose the misgovernance and corruption of the BJP and the AAP governments to ensure her victory,” Anil Kumar said.

He said that it was gratifying to see that many senior leaders have volunteered to manage booth tables and mobilize people’s support for the Congress candidate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Congress Rahul Gandhi Anil Kumar
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp