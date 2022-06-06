Delhi Police welfare society plants over 10,000 saplings

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday planted over 10,000 saplings across the city on World Environment Day to promote a sustainable and safer environment, officials said.

The drive was organised by the Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) under the aegis of Delhi Police in association with Sahyog Care, an NGOs in various Delhi police colonies, police stations and PFWS Welfare Centres in South, South-West, and West Districts.

Over 10,000 saplings were planted in various Delhi police colonies, police stations, and PFWS Welfare centres in south, southwest and west districts. Anu Asthana, the president of PFWS, launched the tree plantation drive from 17, Mother Teressa Crescent, New Delhi. Other senior PFWS functionaries were present.