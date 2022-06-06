STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L-G visits Biodiversity Park, interacts with DU students

Saxena walked along the trail passing through various functional ecosystems created and nurtured in the park and took keen interest in the existing flora and fauna, a statement said.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at the park on Sunday. (Photo | twitter, @LtGovDelhi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena visited the DDA’s Yamuna Biodiversity Park on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday and interacted with students of Delhi University.  

Saxena walked along the trail passing through various functional ecosystems created and nurtured in the park and took a keen interest in the existing flora and fauna, a statement said. He also visited the medicinal garden, herbal park, butterfly park and the wetlands and water bodies developed in the park. 

While appreciating the dedicated efforts of the scientists, officers, and their team for having relived the heritage of the Yamuna river, he stressed that the time had come to take the Yamuna Bio-Diversity Park, as indeed the other parks being developed in Delhi to the next level by innovating, upscaling and reinventing.
He suggested that the park should undertake plantation of Sandalwood and Moringa trees apart from Bamboo. This he said, will not only increase the Oxygenating capacity of the park but will also add to its financial viability, making it sustainable in the long run.

“Visited the Yamuna Bio-Diversity Park and celebrated #WorldEnvironmentDay with students of Delhi University. Exhorted the young minds to own up their city and participate as equal stakeholders in the efforts to clean Delhi and rejuvenate its ecology and environment,” the Lieutenant Governor said in a tweet. 

The L-G also stressed upon the need to explore the possibility of using the water conserved and recharged by the parks for augmenting the city supply with the aim of making Delhi self sufficient, the statement added. He also visited a Sewage Treatment Plant in Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri and a Rain Water Harvesting site in the NDMC area. Earlier in the day, he said there should be concern about waste and sewer management, e-waste and water conservation.

