AAP, BJP road shows add pace to bypoll race for Delhi's Rajinder Nagar

Former MLA of Rajinder Nagar and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also took part. Pathak said, “AAP is looking forward for the bypoll.

AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak and BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia on their way to file nomination for Rajendra Nagar by-election on Monday | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aam Aadmi Party’s Durgesh Pathak filed his final nomination on Monday for Rajinder Nagar by-election. Prior to this, he led a road show throughout the Rajinder Nagar constituency. It started from the Naraina Vihar Gurdwara and concluded at the RO office.

Former MLA of Rajinder Nagar and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also took part. Pathak said, “AAP is looking forward for the bypoll. People showered us with support and took part in the road show with great enthusiasm. I will work to ensure that the citizens of Rajinder Nagar are safe. I assure that I will take issues as my own. With everyone’s help, we’ll soon be able to raise the flag of victory.”

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia along with senior leaders including party’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and union minister of state Meenakshi Lekhi also took out a procession from the district office to the election office before filing his nomination for the seat.

Bhatia (57), a former councillor from the area and former secretary general of the party’s Delhi unit said that he has grown up in the area and knows every lane by heart. “I am confident that the people will support me. Even though AAP’s Raghav Chadha was the MLA before and headed the Delhi Jal Board as well, he did not do anything to resolve the acute water issue in the area,” said Bhatia.  

On Sunday, Gupta inaugurated the Rajinder Nagar bypoll office. Gupta said the BJP’s victory is certain as people of the area are in full support. “Bhatia has spent his entire life serving the people of his area,” Gupta said.

Lekhi said that during Covid-19, only BJP leaders were on the streets to help. “Whether it was for providing free ration, medicines or any kind of facilities, all BJP workers did their best, risking their own lives,” she said.

