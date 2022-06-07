STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Nautanky comes up with latest collection, ‘Love Letters to Spring’

Just out with their latest seasonal edit, ‘Love Letters to Spring’, we catch up with co-founder Nilesh to find out more. 

Published: 07th June 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Ensembles from the collection

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

Nautanky, a current favourite with celebrities such as Hina Khan, Kriti Sanon, Karishma Tanna, Shruti Hassan, Mandira Bedi, and Sunny Leone, is a luxury brand based out of Ahmedabad and founded by designer duo Nilesh Parashar and Jagruti Parashar in 2009. The label, which is now over a decade old, finds inspiration in the classics and brings together traditional craftsmanship and rich textiles, handcrafted into modern eclectic ensembles. Just out with their latest seasonal edit, ‘Love Letters to Spring’, we catch up with co-founder Nilesh to find out more. 

“Our current collection finds an epiphany in the breathtaking blossoms of spring, where the fresh hues perfectly harmonise to make the season come alive. It consists of eclectic prints, exquisite fabrics, dramatic silhouettes, high slits, charming necklines, dainty frills and artistic creations where glamour and the holiday vibe intersect. The collection is inspired by retro gardens, reminiscent of the ’70s and is different from our other collections in the sense that we’ve replaced our obsession with symmetry and geometry with a bright and playful colour palette in bold floral prints,” explains Nilesh, who worked with an Australian design house as an assistant creative head before launching his label, Nautanky. 

Being a floral edit, the colour palette is dominated by oranges, yellows, reds, greens, whites, aqua, and turquoise. “For the construction of garments, we have stuck to organic mulmul, fine count cotton, and cotton poplin; and to ensure flowy silhouettes, we have used a combination of viscose crêpe, viscose chiffon and net,” adds the designer who studied fashion design and management from National Institute of Fashion Technology, Gandhinagar, and graduated in 2005.

 The silhouettes seen in this collection range from co-ord sets to swimwear; and maxis to dresses; with a couple of sarongs, capes, skirts and bustiers thrown in. Next up, Nilesh tells us, “We are already working on a collection based on indigo and geometry. The colour palette of indigo meets different geometrical motifs for print and what you’ll see is the magic that comes out of that marriage.” 

Available at Carma, Mehrauli Road.

Rs 10,000 onwards 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nautanky
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp