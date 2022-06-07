Delhi government to open 100 more mohalla clinics soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi has 519 mohalla clinics and the AAP government wants to build 100 more to provide “world-class primary healthcare services” to all residents. Preparations for these upcoming clinics are underway and will be completed soon, according to officials.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met officials from the Public Works Department and the Health Department to review the project. “The Kejriwal government’s Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics are known around the world, and people have been visiting Delhi to learn about this public healthcare model,” said Sisodia.

The Delhi government’s goal is to provide primary healthcare to every resident of Delhi, and expanding the network of mohalla clinics is a landmark step in that direction, the minister added. Work on completely digitising all mohalla clinics is also progressing rapidly. Many of the clinics have already been fully digitised, with information about patients and their medical history collected using tablets available at clinics. Doctors can track the patients’ medical histories with a single click that will help in better diagnosis and treatment.

According to Sisodia, the mohalla clinic is the first point of detection of any disease that strikes the city. After digitisation, the data from these mohalla clinics will be used to assess any disease before it spreads in Delhi. Such data will also be crucial in framing health-related policies, said Sisodia, who is holding the charge of Health in the absence of Satyendar Jain who is currently in ED custody.

The 519 mohalla clinics currently operating in the city offer free primary health care services to patients, including 212 different types of tests. Over 60,000 people are treated every day at these clinics.