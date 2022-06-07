STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to open 100 more mohalla clinics soon

The Delhi government’s goal is to provide primary healthcare to every resident of Delhi, and expanding the network of mohalla clinics is a landmark step in that direction, the minister added.

Published: 07th June 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Mohalla clinics in Delhi launched with an aim to provide free health services to the people.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi has 519 mohalla clinics and the AAP government wants to build 100 more to provide “world-class primary healthcare services” to all residents. Preparations for these upcoming clinics are underway and will be completed soon, according to officials. 

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met officials from the Public Works Department and the Health Department to review the project. “The Kejriwal government’s Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics are known around the world, and people have been visiting Delhi to learn about this public healthcare model,” said Sisodia. 

The Delhi government’s goal is to provide primary healthcare to every resident of Delhi, and expanding the network of mohalla clinics is a landmark step in that direction, the minister added. Work on completely digitising all mohalla clinics is also progressing rapidly. Many of the clinics have already been fully digitised, with information about patients and their medical history collected using tablets available at clinics. Doctors can track the patients’ medical histories with a single click that will help in better diagnosis and treatment.

According to Sisodia, the mohalla clinic is the first point of detection of any disease that strikes the city. After digitisation, the data from these mohalla clinics will be used to assess any disease before it spreads in Delhi. Such data will also be crucial in framing health-related policies, said Sisodia, who is holding the charge of Health in the absence of Satyendar Jain who is currently in ED custody.

The 519 mohalla clinics currently operating in the city offer free primary health care services to patients, including 212 different types of tests. Over 60,000 people are treated every day at these clinics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi mohalla clinics Mohalla clinics
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp