Delhi heat wave: Met office says no relief till weekend

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city on Monday remained under the reel of heat wave for the third consecutive. The weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert as severe heat wave conditions might hit some isolated pockets in the city from June 6-9. No respite is likely from the situation till the end of this week, said officials.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, there has been an increase in dry and warm westerly winds from Pakistan, making the areas of northwest and central India further warm and dry. On Monday, Safdarjung, Delhi ‘s base station recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees C, three notches above normal.

However, many parts of the city recorded temperatures above 46 degrees C. Najafgarh was the hottest spot in Delhi at 46.4 degrees C followed by Sports Complex 46.1 degrees C, Jafarpur 46 degrees C and Pitampura 45.8 degrees C.

R K Jenamani, senior IMD scientist, said that the last spell of heat wave that was seen in large-scale over northwest and central parts of India including Delhi was during May 18-20 May. “Thereafter, there were no heat wave spells observed between May 21-31, as easterly winds were seen across northern parts of India at lower levels. Two active Western Disturbances were also recorded during May 22-25 and May 28-30 May across the region,” Jenamani said.

However, he added, since May 31 to June 2, impact of easterly winds at lower level decreased giving way to dry and warm westerly winds from Pakistan, heating up the northwest region. “As result maximum temperature increased from these warm air advection and a fresh spell of heat wave developed covering isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan and then further spreading to north including in some parts of the city.”

Delhi airport to induct 62 e-vehicles in four months

The Delhi airport will induct 62 electric vehicles in the next four months for its airside operations to reduce 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, said its operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Monday. The DIAL launched its Green Transportation Programme, under which it has decided to introduce electric vehicles on the airside in a phased manner.