Delhi High Court says no to urgent hearing on plea against stopping of prayers at mosque  

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday once again declined the urgent listing of a plea against stopping of offering namaz at a mosque in city’s Mehrauli area situated near Qutub Minar Complex.

A vacation bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri and Justice Poonam A. Bamba refused to hear the matter saying that there was no urgency and thereby declined the urgent listing made by advocate M Sufian Siddiqui on behalf of the Managing Committee of Delhi Waqf Board.

Last week, the division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi had also declined urgent listing of the case. The name of the mosque is ‘Mughal Mosque’, which is a duly Gazette Notified Waqf property and has a has a duly appointed Imam and Moazin.

The counsel mentioned that the mosque is a gazetted waqf property where people come regularly to offer namaz. However, the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in an ‘absolutely unlawful, arbitrary and precipitous manner’ completely stopped the namaz on May 13, 2022, without serving any notice or order, he said.

Meanwhile, Saket District Court is set to pronounce order on June 9 on the appeals preferred against a Civil Judge order dismissing the case which alleged that the Quwwat-Ul-Islam Masjid situated within Qutub Minar Complex was built in place of a temple complex and sought restoration of the same.

HC corrects tender value for smog tower unit

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has made a correction in its verdict by which it had directed a logistics company to deposit a 10 per cent amount of a contract value awarded to it to be utilised for the installation of a smog tower, owing to certain arithmetical error.

Girl’s safety in schools: DCW order stayed

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed an order by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) summoning the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the issue of safety and security of girls in primary schools. Court sought a response of the DCW on a petition filed by the MCD challenging it’s order.