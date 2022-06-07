Delhi High Court welcomes quashing of FIR in matrimonial offences

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said that quashing of FIR in matrimonial offences is welcome as it shows that parties have decided to put an end to the dispute as well as the misery.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while quashing an FIR for the offence of rape and cruelty by a woman against her father-in-law and others, said that there was a need to curb the use of sexual offences along with the offence of cruelty in matrimonial cases and that compromise is the best way possible to settle disputes as soon as possible.

The judge appreciated the stand of the complainant ‘ who entered into a settlement out of her free will as well as her ‘wish to move on in life’, and quashed the FIR registered under sections 376 (rape)/377 (unnatural offences) /498-A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) with a direction to the accused petitioners to deposit a sum of `12,500 each towards two advocates’ welfare funds.