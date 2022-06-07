STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court welcomes quashing of FIR in matrimonial offences

The Delhi High Court has said that quashing of FIR in matrimonial offences is welcome as it shows that parties have decided to put an end to the dispute as well as the misery.

Published: 07th June 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has said that quashing of FIR in matrimonial offences is welcome as it shows that parties have decided to put an end to the dispute as well as the misery.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while quashing an FIR for the offence of rape and cruelty by a woman against her father-in-law and others, said that there was a need to curb the use of sexual offences along with the offence of cruelty in matrimonial cases and that compromise is the best way possible to settle disputes as soon as possible.

The judge appreciated the stand of the complainant ‘ who entered into a settlement out of her free will as well as her ‘wish to move on in life’, and quashed the FIR registered under sections 376 (rape)/377 (unnatural offences) /498-A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) with a direction to the accused petitioners to deposit a sum of `12,500 each towards two advocates’ welfare funds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Matrimonial offence FIR
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp