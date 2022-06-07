Delhi reports 7 new dengue cases in a week, some remain untraceable

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital has reported seven new dengue cases in the last one week out of which one remained untraceable, as per the Municipal Corporation report on Monday. A total of 118 cases have been reported so far this year out of which 76 remained untraced.

As per the report, a total of 56 cases were acquired from other states. The maximum cases were reported Najafgarh and Shahdara South, seven each. According to the officials, the number of cases might spike in the monsoon if there is continuous rainfall.

Last week, 10 cases were untraceable even after asking various government and private hospitals to give details of all such patients, including their addresses. However, no change has been visible, said officials.

On May 27, the Delhi High Court also asked the state government to seriously examine the proposal of imposition of fines for those found guilty of mosquito breeding, observing that the quantum of fine should not be limited to Rs 5,000 but should be fixed at Rs 50,000.

Court took suo moto cognizance of large scale mosquito breeding, resulting in various vector-borne diseases. “We have been making arrangements to ensure that the vector-borne diseases don’t spike. However, if a new strain comes, the numbers can go up,” said an MCD official. Meanwhile, no cases of Chikungunya and Malaria were reported in the last one week. However, a total of 19 and 8 cases were reported so far for the same respectively.

A total of 13 cases of malaria were acquired from other states and the hospitals did not provide the address for three such cases. There were four cases Chikungunya from other states and in three cases the hospitals did not provide the address.