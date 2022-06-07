STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi reports 7 new dengue cases in a week, some remain untraceable

As per the report, a total of 56 cases were acquired from other states. The maximum cases were reported Najafgarh and Shahdara South, seven each.

Published: 07th June 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP took the initiative to spray larvicide to control mosquito larvae and to prevent city from dengue. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

Image for representation| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital has reported seven new dengue cases in the last one week out of which one remained untraceable, as per the Municipal Corporation report on Monday. A total of 118 cases have been reported so far this year out of which 76 remained untraced. 

As per the report, a total of 56 cases were acquired from other states. The maximum cases were reported Najafgarh and Shahdara South, seven each. According to the officials, the number of cases might spike in the monsoon if there is continuous rainfall. 

Last week, 10 cases were untraceable even after asking various government and private hospitals to give details of all such patients, including their addresses. However, no change has been visible, said officials. 
On May 27, the Delhi High Court also asked the state government to seriously examine the proposal of imposition of fines for those found guilty of mosquito breeding, observing that the quantum of fine should not be limited to Rs 5,000 but should be fixed at Rs 50,000.

Court took suo moto cognizance of large scale mosquito breeding, resulting in various vector-borne diseases.  “We have been making arrangements to ensure that the vector-borne diseases don’t spike. However, if a new strain comes, the numbers can go up,” said an MCD official. Meanwhile, no cases of Chikungunya and Malaria were reported in the last one week.  However, a total of 19 and 8 cases were reported so far for the same respectively. 

A total of 13 cases of malaria were acquired from other states and the hospitals did not provide the address for three such cases. There were four cases Chikungunya from other states and in three cases the hospitals did not provide the address. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi dengue
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp