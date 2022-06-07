Delhi: Voters want end to waterlogging in poll-bound Rajinder Nagar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajinder Nagar residents want issues related to waterlogging in certain areas during the monsoons and water supply to be addressed.

Some said they have been facing these issues for years as no one had bothered to address them. Ashok Chauhan, a 57-year-old said those living in old Rajinder Nagar area face several problems related to supply of water among others.

Another old Rajinder Nagar resident Ram Karan (38) said sewage-related problems leading to water-logging during the monsoon are the major issues they have been facing over the years.