‘India insulted due to BJP politics’: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh berated “hate mongering” by some BJP leaders — now suspended from the party — on Monday and said, “BJP’s hate-riddled politics has brought shame to the country. He said, “Indian diplomats are being insulted in foreign countries. Ambassadors are being summoned by foreign governments to issue apologies.”

The AAP MP also went ahead to link the ED investigation going on against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain with this issue. The ED raided Satyendar Jain’s house on Monday so it could divert attention from the international condemnation the country has been facing over a BJP leader’s remarks against the Prophet during a TV debate recently.

Singh said Jain has made immense contributions to Delhi’s healthcare model. “ED’s harassment of Jain is a huge disrespect to the whole Jain community. CBI, ED and Income Tax sleuths have raided Jain’s home four times but failed to find any leads against him. This time too, ED has nothing against him even after five days of investigation,” he said.

In context of the recent development, Singh expressed anger at how “BJP’s patronage for hate politics” has led India towards a diplomatic embarassment. For the last two-three days, the country has been forced to do damage control over the damaging remarks made by the BJP leaders.

‘Small countries challenging India’

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also hit out at the Central government and alleged the BJP had led the country to such a situation that even “small countries are now challenging the great nation of India”.

He claimed that every Indian is pained by it and “the sorrow is endless”. Sisodia’s remarks came after the OIC nations slammed India for comments by two BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad and even urged the UN to take measures to ensure the rights of Muslims.

First concern is protecting family, says Naveen Jindal after expulsion

A day after being expelled from the BJP over his controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, party’s former Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal on Monday described himself as a “proud Hindu” and greeted his supporters on Twitter with ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Jindal said his primary concern at present was protecting himself and his family as incessant death threats were pouring in on social media from within the country and abroad. “I have submitted a police complaint demanding my security cover back. I have faith in Banke Bihari and he will help me pass through this difficult times,” Jindal said. On Sunday, the communication from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to Jindal said his views on social media are in violation of the party’s beliefs. He has acted against the party’s policies and ideology, Gupta had said. “Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party,” Gupta had said in the communication. Jindal had come under attack on social media after his tweet about Prophet Mohammad on June 1.