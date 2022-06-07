Jan Sunwai of Delhi Municipal Corporation: 43 complaints heard on Day 1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 43 complaints were received from across the 12 zones on the first day of “Jan Sunwai” public grievances hearing session launched by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday, the officials said.

Most of the complaints related to garbage disposal, unauthorised construction, illegal dumping of debris, location or absence of cell towers, education, public health/industrial licenses, rainwater harvesting, death certificates and GPF transfer among others, the officials said.

The MCD, in absence of an elected house, had issued an order (on June 3) directing officers to attend to people’s grievances between 12 noon and 1 pm every working day of the week. Since the MCD has to be reunified, it is being run by top bureaucrats and it will remain so till MCD elections are held the next year.

A senior official said that during an elected house, people would go to the local councillors seeking help for any problem they are facing. This system has been established to address the same in its absence as well as to provide the soonest possible solution to the problems. “Since it’s a new set up, people are coming to know gradually and we are expecting crowd to grow in coming days. On the first day, issues were noted down and necessary instructions were given to the officials concerned,” the official said. Of the total 43 complaints received, six were resolved on the spot. Also, slips are being issued by zonal offices of each of the 12 deputy commissioners and a manual visitor register is maintained to enter details that are being digitised.

