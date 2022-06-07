Monsoon ahead, PWD identifies hotspots of waterlogging in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to prevent waterlogging during monsoon this year, the PWD has identified various hotspots in the capital and has been working to prepare allied infrastructure. On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with PWD officials to take stock of these preparations. He directed the concerned officials to ensure that all the preventive measures by PWD are in place before monsoon, to prevent any inconvenience to the public.

From June 15, PWD will also set up a Central Control Room from where 10 critical waterlogging sites in Delhi will be monitored 24x7 through CCTV cameras. 2,064 km of drain comes under PWD, of which desilting work of 80 per cent drains has been completed and by June 15 the remaining work will also be completed.

Action plan to prevent serious water logging Several water logging incidents were reported from Pul Prahladpur Underpass over the years. This year to prevent any such situation, PWD is constructing an underground sump of 7.5 lakh litres capacity and a permanent pump house of 600 horsepower.

At IP Estate Ring Road, opposite WHO building, 9 pumps will be installed here as well as PWD will construct 1.5 lakh litres sump and storm water drain. Meanwhile, the Jahangirpuri Metro Station Road will get an action plan of PWD to prevent water logging here including construction of a drain along with service road, remodeling of stormwater drain and a new of permanent pump house.

At the Minto-Bridge, the government will set up an alternate drainage system and an automatic water pump to further improve its preparedness in this area. Besides, trolley mounted pumps are being installed by PWD at 3 spots near Karala Kanjhawala Road, so that water logging does not arise during the monsoon.