Civic body unification: Heads appointed, MCD workflow being streamlined

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the ongoing process of streamlining the administration of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the appointment of nine additional commissioners, deputy commissioners of all 12 zones and heads of departments has been completed.

According to officials, the integration process of appointing officials of departments from all three erstwhile corporations as well as merging of several units is being done. All the senior officials have taken charge now while those on deputation have been transferred and posted to other institutions.

After the unification of the three municipal corporations, the erstwhile Central Establishment Department (SDMC) was made the nodal Central Establishment Department for appointment-related works. “As per the orders of the commissioner, nine additional commissioners have been given the responsibility of various departments of the unified corporation.

Deputy Commissioners have been assigned all the 12 Zones. Nodal Officer has been notified for Monitoring Committee” said an official. Besides, the payroll system of the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation is to be extended to other zones of the reunified MCD.

From June 6 onwards, cheques and demand drafts related to payments have to be submitted in the name of the commissioner of the MCD only, officials had said on Saturday. Cheques or demand draft (DDs) submitted in the name of commissioners of the erstwhile three municipal corporations were earlier being accepted, they said.

The already existing accounts of erstwhile corporations were to be kept active till June 5, 2022, so that online payments processed by third party agencies or any cheques in the pipeline could be realised and get credited to old bank accounts, MCD had said.