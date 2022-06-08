Prophet remark row: Police give security to Nupur Sharma, family

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Tuesday.

She requested the police to provide security citing harassment and threats she had been receiving. “Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she was receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks,” an official said.

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries, the BJP issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.